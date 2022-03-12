Is muzzling the media in Kashmir serving the interests of New Delhi ?

Is it good strategic thinking that prompted the Government to muzzle the media in Kashmir? One can never tell but the fact is that Kashmiri media, even the Youtubers who have mushroomed in districts, are now pale shadows of what they were before August 2019 and have stopped raising issues that agitate the people.

The result has been a loss of credibility for local newspapers, which have lost readers and are full of government press releases. People have begun banking on national and international media to learn about developments. Journalists, once a thriving community, and photo journalists are leaving the profession or leaving the state.

On January 17, the temperature was a chilling minus five degrees Celsius in Srinagar when the government shut down the Kashmir Press Club (KPC), a meeting point for journalists to gather and exchange information. Local media houses, like media houses elsewhere in the country, depended on government accommodation and advertising from the government. With hardly any big corporate house or business in Kashmir, they had few options. But after August 5, 2019 advertisements were stopped to several broadsheets. Kashmir Times, one of the oldest and much respected English language newspaper, had to fold up after the management was asked to vacate its office in Srinagar, operating out of a government allocated accommodation. The Jammu headquartered newspaper had to suspend publication for quite some time.