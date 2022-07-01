Is Venkaiah Naidu being offered a second term as Vice President?

Two Vice Presidents of India -- Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and Hamid Ansari --served two consecutive terms as VP; and now Venkaiah Naidu, who was sworn in as Vice President on August 8, 2017, could be the third to get a second term. But who can really tell till it is announced?

With BJP nominating former Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu as NDA’s Presidential nominee, chances of Naidu to continue as Vice President has brightened. There is no reason for the NDA to risk a new and untested person as VP who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. He has been more than useful as the RS chairman in keeping the opposition quiet in the House.

But unlike the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind or the NDA’s Presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Naidu’s family runs a business empire, point out his critics within the NDA. The family runs NGOs, Trusts and foundations, which claim they do not receive or even accept any grant from governments. But donations, CSR funds and schemes funded by the government which they execute depend on Naidu being in office, they say. Once he is out of office, the Trusts could come under closer scrutiny, they maintain.