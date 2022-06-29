EC announces Vice Presidential election on August 6

The last date for the filing of nominations is July 19 and the date for the scrutiny of nominations is July 20, it said.



"As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing Vice-President is required to be completed before the expiration of the term," the election watchdog said.



As per Article 66 of the Constitution of India, the Vice-President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.



For this year, 16th Vice-Presidential Election, the Electoral College consists of 233 elected members of the Rajya Sabha,12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha, it said.



Electoral College comprises of a total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament.



Since, all the electors are members of both Houses of Parliament, the value of vote of each Member would be the same i.e. 1 (one).