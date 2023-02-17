It is a fixed match, says Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena

In a jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, just ahead of the crucial elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Election Commission has allotted the bow and arrow symbol of Bal Thackeray's party to the Eknath Shinde faction, thus recognising it as the original Shiv Sena.

It is not clear what the Thackeray faction will now do though senior leaders went into a huddle soon after the decision and there are indications that the Thackeray faction will continue to take the fight to both the people and to the Supreme Court which still has to decide on their petition seeking to disqualify 12 of the original rebels, including Shinde, who first split from the party.

An indication of their combativeness was visible in the initial statements as party MP Arvind Sawant who quit the Modi government on a call from Uddhav Thackeray in 2019 told National Herald, "This is an attack on the Constitution of India. The institutions which are constituted to protect the rights of people and are formed to follow the Constitution are now sold out to the government."

"Sadly, these institutions have become slaves of the government. If they had to take this decision, what was the reason the ECI asked us to submit the affidavits of the office bearers and party members? We have submitted 20 lakh forms. Why did they ask us to do that if it was to be decided on the numbers of the MPs and MLAs. The question also is why did ECI take so much time if this match was fixed. This proves that it is a well planned and well conspired decision. Finally we will go to the Supreme Court of India for justice," Sawant added.