It is not clear if suspects were terrorists or pawns of terror organisations, says Haryana CM

It is not clear yet if the suspects were terrorists or pawns of the terror organisations being used to transport explosives from one place to another, claimed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Chief Minister made the statement hours after the four suspects were nabbed by the police near the Bastara collection barrier in Haryana.

Khattar, while talking to media persons in Rohtak said, "The ammunition recovered is illegal and the people detained, as per the initial information, are also associated with some terror organisation. We do not know yet that they themselves are terrorists or they are being used to transport explosives from one place to another."