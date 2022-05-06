It’s downright cruel for Modi govt to deny millions of deaths due to Covid, denying relief to suffering kin

Even after the publication of the new WHO data, the attitude of Modi government is clear. It does not want to respond to the humanitarian crisis the bereaved ones are facing now on account of not being counted their kin’s deaths as impact of COVID-19. The government is strictly following its own debatable guidelines regarding declaration of deaths which covers only the deaths which occurred within hospital framework at a time when India’s healthcare system was overwhelmed and large numbers of deaths were occurring outside and without access to hospitals, doctors, oxygen, and medicines etc.

Moreover, the deaths due to co-morbidities, and other medical conditions aggravated by COVID-19, and lack of access of medical care due to COVID-19 burden on hospitals, containment measures, lockdowns, curfew, lack of transport etc were not counted. Dead bodies were being abandoned even on the riverbeds and into rivers. Obviously, there were excess deaths than the figure reported under the guidelines of the Centre.

The new WHO data has tried to do away with some of the anomalies in reporting the actual deaths as an impact of COVID-19. Modi government’s rebuttal is thus not believable when it says that the WHO “figure is totally removed from reality”.

The reality is that the Modi government’s figure itself is totally removed from reality, though it may have some technical basis which has become handy in concealing the actual deaths.

It is ironic that Modi government has now said that the country has an “extremely robust” system of births and deaths registration while defending its own data. Where was such ‘robust system’ when the government had informed the Parliament of India that it had no data regarding death of migrant workers who had just perished while returning from the cities to their villages during the first phase of lockdown without preparation in 2020? Such deaths made headlines and the whole world was shocked.

Again, during the second wave, many patients died due to non supply of oxygen, making headlines again. However, later Modi government even denied such incidents in the Parliament.

Indeed, the Modi government has always been suspect of concealing the true picture.

Only two days ago, India released its annual data for registration of births and deaths for the year 2020, recorded in its civil registration system (CRS) which showed about 4.75 lakh more deaths than in the previous year. For the same year, the WHO data reveals 8.3 lakh excess deaths.