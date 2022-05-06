Nearly 15 mn deaths globally linked to Covid; maximum deaths in India, says WHO, govt refutes its figures

The global death toll was higher for men (57 per cent) than for women (43 per cent) and higher among older adults.



"These sobering data not only point to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

While the WHO has claimed in the report that "there were 4.7 million excess Covid deaths in India- that's 10 times the official figures and almost a third of Covid deaths globally", India has alleged that the "figure is totally removed from reality", reported NDTV.

India has officially recorded more than half a million deaths due to the novel coronavirus until now. It reported 481,000 Covid deaths between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2021, but the WHO's estimates put the figure at nearly ten times as many. They suggest India accounts for almost a third of Covid deaths globally. Almost half of the deaths that until now had not been counted globally were in India, says WHO report.