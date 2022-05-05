Omicron may be as severe as previous COVID variants, study finds

Omicron may be intrinsically as severe as previous coronavirus variants, according to a US study which contradicts assumptions that the strain was more transmissible but less severe.

The yet-to-be-published study, posted as preprint on Research Square on May 2, adjusted for factors such as demographics, vaccination status, and the Charlson comorbidity index that predicts the risk of death within a year of hospitalisation for patients with specific comorbid conditions.



The B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant has previously been reported as more transmissible, but less severe than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.