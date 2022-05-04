New Omicron subvariant takes hold in US as Covid cases tick up

A new, highly transmissible subvariant of Omicron is spreading rapidly across the US, as Covid-19 cases in the country are ticking up again.



The new strain, called BA.2.12.1, made up 36.5 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in the country in the week ending April 30, according to data released Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Xinhua news agency reported.



The data increased from 26.6 per cent a week before, and 16.7 per cent two weeks prior, CDC data showed.



The majority of Covid-19 cases in the US - around 61 per cent - are still caused by BA.2., which has become the country's dominant variant since March.



Some regions, like the Northeast, are seeing more cases caused by BA.2.12.1 than others. The New York State Department of Health first announced the emergence of the subvariant in mid April. It was responsible for 41.6 per cent of infections across the state as of April 23, according to the latest data of the department.



"BA.2.12.1 has been noted to be of higher concern, given additional mutations," said the department.