It’s imperative to curb food inflation, but does govt have political will to take necessary measures?

Several countries are presently in the grip of inflation. The phenomenon is being attributed to excess money being pumped into the system in a bid to manage the situation arising in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

In India’s case, the upwardly trend of inflation is a matter of concern as it is driven mainly by food and fuel prices, which hits marginalized and poor sections of the population very hard. The impact is more pronounced unlike in advanced economies. Agriculture expert Ashok Gulati, who is presently in ICRIER, is correct when he says monetary policy alone cannot be the panacea to control inflation; rather prudent tightening on the fiscal front is also required.

India is facing pressure from both wholesale and retail inflation consistently since 2021. Inflation base on wholesale price index (WPI) has been in double digit for almost a year and touched 15.8 per cent in June 22. Consumer price index (CPI) has been on the rise since October 2021 and was at 7.01 in June 22, breaching RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6 per cent. Some experts believe this is because of the failure of RBI to maintain price stability of the economy.

Since 2016, India’s central bank has adopted the flexible inflation targeting framework with medium term inflation target with a band of plus or minus two per cent to maintain price stability.

In an article in ICRIER’s agri food trends and analysis bulletin, Gulati along with economists Shyama Jose and Manish Kumar Prasad are of the view that the worrying factor is that much of inflationary pressure in India, particularly at the retail end, is due to food, fuel and light sub-groups which together contribute more than half of the retail inflation in June 2022. Vegetables, oils and fats and cereals contributed significantly to the food inflation.

They argue that vegetables contributed the highest share to food inflation in June 2022, with tomatoes registering the highest inflation at 158.8 per cent. Vegetables accounted for nearly one third of the food basket.

Low price realization in tomatoes last year forced farmers to shift acreage to other crops, resulting in short supply of tomatoes this year. High fuel prices further accentuated the problem.