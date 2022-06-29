It’s imperative to promote health education on scientific basis by dispelling myths and superstitions

Good health is essential not only for the progress of an individual but for the society as whole. Since times immemorial, mankind has looked into various methods and developed different techniques to impart effective healthcare. Primitive society attributed the causation and treatment of diseases to supernatural powers. This was because human society lacked knowledge of causes of various events around. With the passage of time, different theories and hypothesis were propounded to promote wellbeing.

These developments took place almost during the same time period in different parts of the world. It was considered that disorders in the body occurred due to natural causes. Treatment modalities were developed based on the natural products in the form of herbs, shrubs and sometimes animal material.

Ayurveda system developed in India, Unani in Egypt and Babylon, Sidha in Tamil Nadu, Acupuncture in China and Acupressure in Japan and so on. Modern scientific medicine developed out of continuous research for centuries. Hippocrates from Greece is considered to be its father.

Modern medicine has broken several beliefs and myths in medical care through evidence. However, belief system and myths still hold ground and have not fully been replaced by a scientific way of thinking in the minds of many people.