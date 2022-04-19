Jahangirpuri violence: Part of a design; Delhi police, Amit Shah failed, says ex Haryana DGP VN Rai

Former Haryana DGP Vikas Narayan Rai who criticised the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, believes that Jahangirpuri violence is part of a design. The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill has recently been passed by Lok Sabha.

Talking to NH, Vikas Narayan Rai who headed the Samjhauta Train Blast Special Investigation Team (SIT) from 2007 to 2010, criticised the Modi government and the Delhi police which comes under the Home Ministry – for being complicit in Jahangirpuri violence.

“Police first allowed situation to build-up, allowed troublemakers to instigate communal tension then rushed to act when the situation went out of control…Prevention of crime is also a very important aspect of police duty,” said Rai.

Saying that Home Minister, Amit Shah has failed the people of Delhi, Rai emphasised, “Whether it is Khargone or Delhi or anywhere else…These Shobha Yatras, processions are not spontaneous but part of a design”.