Jahangirpuri violence: Part of a design; Delhi police, Amit Shah failed, says ex Haryana DGP VN Rai
Saying that Amit Shah has failed the people of Delhi, Rai emphasised, “Whether it is Khargone or Delhi or anywhere else…These Shobha Yatras, processions are not spontaneous but part of a design”
Former Haryana DGP Vikas Narayan Rai who criticised the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, believes that Jahangirpuri violence is part of a design. The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill has recently been passed by Lok Sabha.
Talking to NH, Vikas Narayan Rai who headed the Samjhauta Train Blast Special Investigation Team (SIT) from 2007 to 2010, criticised the Modi government and the Delhi police which comes under the Home Ministry – for being complicit in Jahangirpuri violence.
“Police first allowed situation to build-up, allowed troublemakers to instigate communal tension then rushed to act when the situation went out of control…Prevention of crime is also a very important aspect of police duty,” said Rai.
Saying that Home Minister, Amit Shah has failed the people of Delhi, Rai emphasised, “Whether it is Khargone or Delhi or anywhere else…These Shobha Yatras, processions are not spontaneous but part of a design”.
“Shah failed because his intentions are not clean,” said Rai adding, “Right wing people say Hindus are in danger…What has the Modi government done in the last 8 years that Hindus have become an endangered species?”
“All this is nothing but a propaganda (to retain or further consolidate the power),” said Rai.
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, nine people, including eight police personnel and a civilian, were injured in the communal clashes in Jahangurpuri, Delhi.
The Delhi police, in its preliminary report submitted to the Home Ministry, has said that the clashes were planned. So far, three people from the minority community, including Ansar Aslam and Sonu Chikna AKA Younus have been arrested.
Trouble erupted in the area again on Monday morning when a police team, looking for Sonu, tried to question his family.
As per media reports, when police arrived at Sonu Chikna’s home, his family and neighbours threw stones at the team.
Interestingly, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that permission for the Hanuman rally was not granted to the Hindu organisation.
A case has also been registered against members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal for taking out the procession without permission. Prem Sharma, a VHP activist who was arrested, has joined the investigation, said police.
Published: 19 Apr 2022, 4:25 PM