Jaipur's Gems and jewellery museum to open for tourists in June

Promoted as India’s first international standard gems and jewellery museum, it is set to open for tourists by mid-June in Jaipur.

The museum will feature the Optical Glass Maze showcasing optical illusions and replicas of the “Floating Stones”. The museum situated at GurjarGhati near Jalmahal, Jaipur, will take visitors through the history, folklores and and tradition related to gems, jewellery and crafts in the 100 year old Heritage Haveli set in the Aravalli hills.

Replicas of the Kohinoor diamond, a dinosaur bone, shark teeth, big diamonds and the ‘Floating Stones” will be the principal attractions.