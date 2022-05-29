Jaipur's Gems and jewellery museum to open for tourists in June
The Khazana Mahal and its collection of around 2000 gems and jewellery will be thrown open for visitors in June, with just 21 visitors being allowed at a time due to security concerns
Promoted as India’s first international standard gems and jewellery museum, it is set to open for tourists by mid-June in Jaipur.
The museum will feature the Optical Glass Maze showcasing optical illusions and replicas of the “Floating Stones”. The museum situated at GurjarGhati near Jalmahal, Jaipur, will take visitors through the history, folklores and and tradition related to gems, jewellery and crafts in the 100 year old Heritage Haveli set in the Aravalli hills.
Replicas of the Kohinoor diamond, a dinosaur bone, shark teeth, big diamonds and the ‘Floating Stones” will be the principal attractions.
The largest finger ring in the world, a piece of a real shooting star, the incredible floating stones, the world’s largest and most unique collection of stamps and postcards that commemorate a gem or a jewel will also be displayed here.
Anup Shrivastav, who has designed the museum along with the founder of the Museum of Gem and Jewellery Federation Dr Rajnikant Shah, says, “This is situated close to the historically famous Parshuram Dwar, where the AshwamedhaYagya was performed initially by Lord Ram and then in 1734 by Raja Sawai Jai Singh the second. Khazana Mahal showcases more than 2000 pieces of real and rare gemstones and jewellery across 50+ different types and categories.”
Each of these, be it a historical artefact, rare gem, ancient statue, mesmerising painting or an exquisite piece of jewellery, comes with a story and history that defines the character of each unique piece. These range from myths, historical facts and even their use and their connect with Bollywood.
The museum will also give visitors an opportunity to dress up like a real Queen or King with its royalty replica dresses, says Shrivastav.
“The entry fee for Indian tourists will be Rs 500 while Rs 1500 shall be charged from foreign tourists,” he added.
(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines