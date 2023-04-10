Jamshedpur violence: 50 held for clashes over ‘desecration’ of religious flag
Alleged desecration of a religious flag led to brick-batting between two groups and arson at Shastrinagar in Jamshedpur on Monday
Over 50 people have been arrested in connection with violence following the alleged desecration of a religious flag at Shastrinagar in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, police said on Monday.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are also in force in the area, where stone pelting and arson had taken place between two groups on Sunday evening, police said.
"Over 50 people, including state BJP leader Abhay Singh, have been arrested and further investigation is underway,” SSP Prabhat Kumar said.
Police also conducted a flag march in the Shastrinagar area in the morning, the SSP said.
"The situation is under control. Those who had gathered have been sent home. The force has been deployed in the entire area, a company of RAF is deployed. Some people have also been detained," Kumar added.
Locals also complained of disruption of internet services, but there was no official word on it.
Two shops and an auto-rickshaw were set ablaze by the warring groups and the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob on Sunday evening.
Tension had been brewing in the area since Saturday night when members of a local organisation found that a piece of meat was tagged to a Ram Navami flag, police said.
The situation turned violent on Sunday evening when a shop was gutted, leading to brick-batting from both sides.
East Singhbhum District Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav had Sunday said some anti-social elements were trying to disturb peace, and sought the cooperation of people to foil their plot.
The deputy commissioner said stringent action will be initiated against those who indulged in anti-social activities to disturb communal harmony.
She also urged the people not to pay heed to canards or share inflammatory posts on social media.
