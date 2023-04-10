Jamshedpur violence: 50 held for clashes over ‘desecration’ of religious flag

Over 50 people have been arrested in connection with violence following the alleged desecration of a religious flag at Shastrinagar in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, police said on Monday.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are also in force in the area, where stone pelting and arson had taken place between two groups on Sunday evening, police said.

"Over 50 people, including state BJP leader Abhay Singh, have been arrested and further investigation is underway,” SSP Prabhat Kumar said.

Police also conducted a flag march in the Shastrinagar area in the morning, the SSP said.

"The situation is under control. Those who had gathered have been sent home. The force has been deployed in the entire area, a company of RAF is deployed. Some people have also been detained," Kumar added.