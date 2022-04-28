Jayeshbhai has incredibly talented actors! : Ranveer Singh about the cast of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

He adds, “As a newcomer, what's refreshing to see about Shalini is, she is really about the work. She is not insecure. She is driven and she translates that into work energy. She is grounded. The story of how she made it in show business is astonishing. Somebody who I have genuine affection for, because of the lovely energy that she has, the lovely vibe. She is a clean hearted, good, grounded girl who has a very bright future ahead of her for the person that she is, the professional that she is, the worker that she is.”

Ranveer feels Jia is an absolute revelation in the film. He says, “Jia is an absolute prodigy. When Divyang told me the script, I told him that the character of Siddhi that he has written is such a great character, like a wild one. The challenge was to cast somebody who could justify such a beautifully written character. We always knew that the onus would be on the casting director, to find somebody who could do justice to such a wonderfully written part. And we found Jia who is an absolute prodigy.”

He adds, “She fit the bill, she is so full of spunk. What's astonishing is that she performs so seamlessly. I am left in awe many a time, in the way that she's so effortless on camera, so unconscious. She is a natural, it's not something that can be taught. She's just an absolute natural. The way she takes the instructions, makes it her own and puts it into her performance is an absolute natural gift, you can't teach these things. I am a trained actor. I can recognise that Jia is a natural and she's extremely talented and she's probably the best part of the movie.”

A hilarious satire on society - Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Arjun Reddy famed Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer. The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing worldwide today!