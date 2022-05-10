Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s trailer landed the film in legal trouble. Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar will have a theatrical release on May 13, 2022. According to a Live Law report, an NGO called Youth Against Crime had moved the Delhi High Court over the depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the film’s trailer.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of a Public Interest litigation which sought deletion of a scene from the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Zordar. The petition was disposed off without allowing the Petitioner's prayer for the deletion of the said scene, in terms of Yash Raj Film’s statement to insert an appropriate disclaimer at the relevant portions of the scene that was the subject matter of the trailer and the Petition. Accordingly, the Film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be released without any removal/cuts on the 13th of May, as scheduled.