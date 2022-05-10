Legal trouble for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' intensifies
Earlier this month, a stay order was demanded on Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar by an NGO named Youth Against Crime which moved the Delhi High Court challenging the film over the depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer.
Now in the latest development, the Delhi High Court on Monday declared, “There is nothing to show in the trailer that the lady (Shalini Pandey) is taken to the doctor clandestinely...What is coming out is, any pregnant woman can be routinely taken to the centre with a sonography machine and this can be done without any fetters."
The Delhi High Court now wants to view the entire film before allowing it to be released on May 13.
This is serious trouble for the film. The entire drama in Jayeshbhai Jordaar hinges on the sex-determination test. Without it, the story of how Ranveer’s character fights for the right of the unborn girl-child to be born goes nowhere.
It remains to be seen how Yash Raj handles this unforeseen legal hurdle and whether the film will release on May 13 as per schedule.
