Legal trouble for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' intensifies

Earlier this month, a stay order was demanded on Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar by an NGO named Youth Against Crime which moved the Delhi High Court challenging the film over the depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer.

Now in the latest development, the Delhi High Court on Monday declared, “There is nothing to show in the trailer that the lady (Shalini Pandey) is taken to the doctor clandestinely...What is coming out is, any pregnant woman can be routinely taken to the centre with a sonography machine and this can be done without any fetters."