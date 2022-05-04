Plea moved against 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over sex-selection scene in trailer

Though the film is to promote the "Save Girl Child" slogan and it is against female foeticide, the trailer of the film advertises the use of ultrasound technique, as per the petitioner.



Petitioner 'Youth Against Crime', an NGO, filed through Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak said: "The ultrasound clinic scene where the technology of ultrasound for sex selection is being advertised openly without censor and as per section 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 & 22 of the PC & PNDT Act, same is not allowed & hence the instant PIL."