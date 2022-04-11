JNU: Menu decided a month ago, permission for puja not taken, ABVP 'goons' attacked us, says Kaveri president

A day after RSS’ student wing ABVP activists created ruckus in Jawaharlal Nehru University over the non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navmi and unleashed violence, president of the Kaveri hostel Navin Jumar claimed that the “ABVP activists first unleashed violence then tried to give it a twist by claiming that Ram Navmi puja was interrupted”.

Claiming that no one tried to stop or interrupt the puja on the occasion of Ram Navmi, Navin Kumar, state working president of the NSUI, said, “ABVP activists did not take permission for the puja”.

“As per the rule, students need to take permission from the administration for organizing any event. In this case, permission was not even sought by the ABVP activist. No one objected since worshiping Ram is an issue related to our faith,” added Navin.

NH has learnt that the warden of the Kaveri hostel, Gopal Parihar had also not granted permission for the Ram Navami puja.

He, in a letter issued to the student community had suggested the ABVP activists should take permission from the administration before organizing puja.