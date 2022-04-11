Security tightens at JNU to maintain peace: Police

Security has been tightened at the Jawaharlal Nehru University to maintain peace and ensure no untoward incident takes place again, a day after a clash in the campus over non-vegetarian food, police said on Monday.

Two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying six students were injured in the violence.

According to police, the security both inside and outside the campus has been stepped up. Police personnel have been deployed only outside the campus till now while the security inside the campus is being taken care of by the university's security guards.

"Our personnel have not been deployed inside the JNU campus yet because the varsity has not requested for our security yet. However, we are monitoring the situation," a senior police officer said.

"We have deployed our teams outside the campus. If the university makes a request, definitely our personnel will be deployed inside the campus. The university has its own security which has been deployed inside the campus," the officer added.

According to sources, the Vice-Chancellor of the university Santishree D Pandit was outstation when the incident took place and as the information reached her, she immediately reached last night to monitor the situation.