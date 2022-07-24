Jogging public memory: Hamid Ansari under attack for not being like Kalam

Born in Kolkata, Hamid Ansari did his schooling at Shimla and graduated from Kolkata. The grand-nephew of former President of Indian National Congress and freedom fighter Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari. Now 85 years old, he has been a distinguished career diplomat and represented India in various countries as Ambassador and as India’s Permanent Representative in the United Nations. When a man like him is vilified, it reflects more on the country and the media than on him.

But even by BJP’s own admittedly low standards, the vicious attack unleashed by party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and others was incredibly crass. They latched on to a little-known Pakistani ‘journalist’ claiming in a YouTube channel (nobody has quite bothered to determine how old the video is) that he had been invited to attend a few seminars in India in 2009 and 2010, in one of which he had ‘met’ the Indian Vice President, who would have been the chief guest or delivered the keynote address. He had shared the stage, he claimed, and had shaken hands with the VP. It was claimed that following his visits to India, he passed on ‘Intelligence’ to Pakistan’s spy agency ISI. This tenuous link was used by the BJP to accuse the former VP of being a ‘Pakistani’ agent.

By that token, everyone sharing the stage with the visiting Pakistani journalist could be described as a ‘Pakistani agent’. A key organiser has conveniently turned out to be a BJP loyalist who helped muddy the water by claiming that he invited the journalist under pressure from the VP’s office, while providing not a shred of evidence. As it is happening so frequently, the ‘Kangaroo courts’ in TV studios went to town amplifying the unsubstantiated and irresponsible claim. How does a former Vice President prove that he neither knew the journalist nor had invited him 12 or 13 years ago?

Surely the question should be asked of the External Affairs Ministry, which would have cleared the invitation, and the Indian mission in Islamabad, which would have granted the journalist the visa?

(The writer is an independent commentator. Views are personal)