Jr NTR cancels all public appearances for 6 weeks
What's wrong with RRR’s leading man Jr NTR? Lately he is not seen much in any public space. And the one film that he signed after RRR to be directed by Koratala Siva is now on hold for script revision
What is wrong with RRR’s leading man Jr NTR? Lately, he is not seen much in any public space. And the one film that he signed after RRR to be directed by Koratala Siva is now on hold apparently for script revision.
But there is more to the delay, say sources from Hyderabad.
“NTR is on a health recovery holiday. Nothing serious. Only some knee injuries he suffered doing stunts in his films. It is a repairs and restoration sabbatical,” a filmmaker friend of Jr NTR tells me.
The uncertainty over Jr NTR’s next project after RRR keeps growing. Sources claim NTR wanted his next project to be a pan–India project with a Bollywood co-star. However, there is no buzz in the Hindi belt for either of the two RRR leading men NTR Jr or Ram Charan. Sources say the Southern superstars are now waiting to see how the Hindi audience receives Vijay Deverakonda and Liger.
Follow us: Facebook, Twitter, Google News
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines