Kajol to make her digital debut
Though she has done a feature film for the digital platform (Tribhanga directed by Renuka Shahane for Netflix in January 2021), Kajol has so far desisted from hopping on the web series bandwagon
That’s about to change. Disney+ Hostar has bankrolled a new web series starring Kajol to be directed by Suparn Varma who is an old hand at screenwriting, having dabbled in several genres and formats since the beginning of this millennium.
Apparently Kajol who said yes to Suparn’s offer without a second thought on hearing his story idea, will be paid Rs 5 crores per episode for the untitled series where she plays a woman trying her best to balance her family with a career.
A source informs, “Kajol was not keen to devote so much time to one project. But on hearing what Suparn Verma had in mind, she immediately said yes.”
The series starts shooting at the end of 2022.
