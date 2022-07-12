Kajol to make her digital debut

Apparently Kajol who said yes to Suparn’s offer without a second thought on hearing his story idea, will be paid Rs 5 crores per episode for the untitled series where she plays a woman trying her best to balance her family with a career.

A source informs, “Kajol was not keen to devote so much time to one project. But on hearing what Suparn Verma had in mind, she immediately said yes.”

The series starts shooting at the end of 2022.