Key witness dies in Aryan Khan case

The sudden demise of Prabhakar Sail, one of the key witnesses in the Aryan Khan case, will not have an effect on the affidavit filed by him, Sail’s lawyer said.

Sail, a resident of Mahul in Chembur, passed away due to a heart attack on April 1 this year. Doctors have ruled the cause of death to be due to heart failure, while State Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has ordered an inquiry into the matter to check for any indications of foul play.

Sail was a panch witness in the Aryan Khan case, in which Aryan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested in the early hours of October 3 last year and spent a full 25 days behind bars before being granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

Sail used to work as a bodyguard for Kiran Gosavi, another witness in the case, who is also currently under arrest in connection with a string of cases registered against him in Mumbai, Thane and Pune.

Sail had, within a few days of the Aryan Khan case, filed an affidavit before the NCB as well as the Mumbai Police, alleging that he had overheard Gosavi and senior NCB officer Sameer Wankhede discussing the amount to be demanded from Shah Rukh Khan’s manager as a bribe. He has also alleged that his signatures were taken on blank papers, which were later used for panchnamas.

“The affidavit that we had filed before all concerned investigative agencies will retain its value as evidence in the Aryan Khan case,” Advocate Tushar Khandare, who was representing Sail, said.