Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal's aide detained at airport while trying to flee to the UK

Gurinder Singh, who is the social media handler of Waris Punjab De (WPD), and a close aide of Khalistan sympathizer, Amritpal Singh was on Thursday detained at the airport in Amritsar by Punjab Police.

Gurinder Singh was was trying to flee the country, claimed police. Singh was trying to take an Air India flight to London, reports India Today.

A resident of Hounslow, London in the UK, Gurinder Singh had an FIR previously registered and the police had earlier issued a lookout notice against him.