Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal's aide detained at airport while trying to flee to the UK
Singh was apprehended at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport as he was trying to take an Air India flight to London
Gurinder Singh, who is the social media handler of Waris Punjab De (WPD), and a close aide of Khalistan sympathizer, Amritpal Singh was on Thursday detained at the airport in Amritsar by Punjab Police.
Gurinder Singh was was trying to flee the country, claimed police. Singh was trying to take an Air India flight to London, reports India Today.
A resident of Hounslow, London in the UK, Gurinder Singh had an FIR previously registered and the police had earlier issued a lookout notice against him.
On February 23rd, Amritpal Singh and his supporters had stormed the Ajnala police station brandishing weapons to protest the arrest of one of their associates Lovepreet Singh Toofan on kidnapping charges.
Days after, the government issued directions to the district magistrates to review arms licences issued to him and his eight aides. The move is seen as a step towards the cancellation of their licences.
Amritpal Singh on the other hand has claimed that he isn't afraid of being arrested. “In the Vidhan Sabha, a few people are talking about my arrest. This assembly session has been convened for budget, but the talk is only about my arrest. I am not scared of any arrests," he said at a gathering.
