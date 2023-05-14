Kharge deputes Shinde, Jitendra Singh & Babaria as observers for CLP election in Karnataka

Meanwhile, Kharge, who had camped in Karnataka for almost a month for the crucial Assembly polls, is returning to the national capital ahead of the CLP meeting scheduled later in the evening at Shangrila Hotel in Bengaluru.



The Congress is facing a daunting task in selecting the person for the chief minister's post as both senior leaders, former CM Siddaramaiah and state unit chief D.K. Shivakumar have shown interest in the top post in the state.



The Congress had won 135 seats in the southern state, winning 55 more seats than the 80 it got in the 2017 Assembly polls. Counting of votes took place on Saturday after the polling for the 224-member Assembly took place on May 10.

