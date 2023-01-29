Kolkata-bound AirAsia flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow following bird hit

An AirAsia flight from Lucknow to Kolkata made an emergency landing at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Sunday afternoon after being hit by a bird during the take-off.

An Airbus aircraft of AirAisa with around 170 passengers was deployed for the Kolkata operation, all of whom are safe, confirmed the airline.

"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird-strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to bay and was grounded for detailed inspection. Impacted guests were attended to and we are making all efforts to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations," an Air Asia spokesperson reported to news agency ANI.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control," added the spokesperson.