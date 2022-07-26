Large number of fake websites in real estate industry leading to ‘unsafe' digital ecosystem: Study

A study by mFilterIt, a leading global fraud detection and prevention company, has found out that a prominent real estate player had up to 400% of fake websites created by fraudsters. It reveals the menace in digital platforms of the industry.

The study brought out that a prominent real estate player had a total of 387 fake/misrepresentation websites, using the brand’s name in unauthorised manner and even incorporating the names of the projects.

The study further revealed that to receive more traffic on fake websites, the fraudsters were using unethical practices like bidding on other brands and project keywords on search engines. Around 297 fake websites were bidding on 31 other brand keywords, and 90 fake websites were bidding on other 41 project keywords to attract more visitors to fraud customers.

Amit Relan, CEO & Co-Founder of mFilterIt, said, "It’s heartening to see that brands are becoming more responsible, but we believe much more needs to be done by all stakeholders including the government and other industry bodies.”