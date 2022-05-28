Lawyers resent move by Delhi Police to tag their names with ‘criminals’ they defend in court

Lawyers in Delhi are up in arms after the Delhi High Court dismissed their petition challenging the practice of tagging lawyers to the criminals they defend in police dossiers. It is derogatory and obnoxious and liable to be misused, fumed several lawyers, threatening that they would challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

What has upset the lawyers is that part of the Standing Order of Delhi Police which says, “Dossiers of criminals are an important tool of policing. Delhi Police has already implemented a modern, computerised, webbased system of maintaining dossiers of criminals. This standing order lays down procedure for the preparation, maintenance and upkeep of dossiers of criminals in the State Crime Records Bureau and police stations.”

It then goes on to specify, among other things that basic information required for the dossier would include full description of the criminal, modus operandi used, details about the relatives, friends, advocates, habit, associates, previous involvements…” etc.