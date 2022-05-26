Approach lower court for bail in sedition case: Delhi HC to Sharjeel Imam

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Sharjeel Imam to approach the lower court first for bail in connection with the sedition case registered against him following the alleged inflammatory speeches delivered by him during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in 2020.



A division bench comprising Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Mini Pushkarna was hearing Sharjeel's appeal for relief following the historic Supreme Court verdict which put on hold the colonial-era penal provision of sedition (Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code).



During the course of the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad opposed the maintainability of the interim bail application citing a 2014 apex court verdict.



As per the Supreme Court order, the bail pea should be before the Special Court first and if aggrieved, an appeal can be moved before the High Court, he argued.