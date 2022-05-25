Delhi HC notice on PIL for equal status to 'Vande Mataram' with 'Jana Gana Mana'

After hearing the submissions of Upadhyay, the bench posted the matter for November 9.



During the course of the hearing, the petitioner submitted that there are no guidelines and 'Vande Mataram' is being played in distorted manner which is contrary to the statement made by Dr Rajendra Prasad in the Constituent Assembly.



The PIL contended that on January 24, 1950, Constituent Assembly Chairman Dr Rajendra Prasad said: "There is one matter which has been pending for discussion, namely the question of the National Anthem. At one time, it was thought that the matter might be brought up before the House and a decision taken by the House by way of a resolution. But it has been felt that, instead of taking a formal decision by means of resolution, it is better if I make a statement with regard to the national anthem.



"Accordingly, I make this statement. Composition consisting of the words and music known as 'Jana Gana Mana' is the 'National Anthem of India', subject to such alternations in the words, as the Government may authorise as occasions arises; and the song 'Vande Mataram', which has played a historic part in the struggle for Indian freedom, shall be honoured equally with 'Jana Gana Mana' and shall have equal status with it. I hope this will satisfy the members."