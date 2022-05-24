PIL in Delhi HC seeks equal status to 'Vande Mataram' with 'Jana Gana Mana'

BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay on Tuesday moved a PIL seeking directions for 'Vande Mataram', a poem which had played a historic role in the struggle for India's freedom, to be "honoured equally" with 'Jana Gana Mana' and be given an "equal" status.



The petitioner also sought direction to respondents, including the Central government and Delhi government to ensure that 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram' are played and sung in all schools and educational institutions on every working day.



The plea stated that 'Vande Mataram' is the symbol of our history, sovereignty, unity and pride. If any citizen by any overt or covert act shows disrespect to it, it would not only be an anti-social activity but it would also spell doom to all our rights and very existence as a citizen of a sovereign nation. Every citizen must therefore not only refrain from any such activities but also do his best to prevent if any miscreant tries to show any disrespect to 'Vande Mataram'.