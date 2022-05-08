Lessons from Bengal & Jahangirpuri: Lip service to Muslims

The Aam Aadmi Party Government in Delhi remained conspicuously silent following the communal violence last month in Jahangirpuri, a resettlement colony in NE Delhi where people evicted from JJ colonies were settled in the 1970s. The party did engage with the BJP in a slanging match regarding the political affiliation of Ansar, the main “accused”. AAP leaders like Atishi and Raghav Chadha then issued statements alleging that the BJP-led central government had settled Bangladeshis and Rohingyas all over the country with the objective of inciting riots.

It did not matter that almost all residents, Hindus or Muslims, in Jahangirpuri had been residing there for decades; that many of them originally hailed from Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, South 24 Parganas and West Midnapore districts of West Bengal. Significantly, while some Bengalis voiced their outrage at the treatment of originally Bengali speaking Muslims from the state, the Bengal Government and Trinamool Congress remained silent.

But what was lost in the slanging match was what actually drives so many, more Muslims than Hindus, from Bengal to other states in search of livelihood? What exactly is the condition of Muslims, who account for nearly 30% of Bengal’s population? Significantly, the Mamata Banerjee government, or her party, AITC, are yet to issue a statement condemning the labelling of the state’s citizens as “Bangladeshis and Rohingyas”. Both AAP and AITC of course take Muslims’ support for granted.

In 2011, former Delhi High Court Justice Dr. Rajinder Sachar met Mamata Banerjee, then the chief minister of the state, as well as the minister of minority affairs on the sidelines of a seminar in Kolkata. But 11 years later, expectations that issues plaguing the Muslims in the state would be dealt with fairness and objectivity have been belied. It was expected that Development Deficit in socio-cultural, education and employment sectors would be identified and measures would be initiated to address the same on a war footing. But that was not to be.

The Sachar Committee report provided a heartbreaking picture of the backwardness of Muslims in India compared to other communities. Numerous reports and recommen-dations have been tabled since then, but no qualitative change has been observed in the lives of Muslims. Recommendations of the Sachar Committee remain just that, recommendations.

The current dispensation at the Centre has further complicated the issue of Muslims and their identity as Indians, to the extent that it is becoming increasingly difficult to be a good Muslim and a patriotic Indian at the same time, as if they are mutually exclusive. The situation is no different in West Bengal, generally known to be the flag bearer of secularism, plurality, peace and progressive politics and policies.

Bengal however is no stranger to communalism. Successive state governments have nurtured communalism, either overtly or covertly. As a result, our identity as a Hindu or a Muslim or a Christian has come to the forefront, and politics in Bengal has been gradually transformed into a wrestling arena where communalism is the weapon of governance and minority development has taken a backseat.

Though the UPA by the Congress and the Left Front government in Bengal took steps to address the concerns raised by late Justice Sachar, these initiatives remain too little and came too late, though they serve as a benchmark.