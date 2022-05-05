Shirdi's Muslims want Sai Baba aartis on loudspeakers

Meanwhile, the issue also brought the Supreme Court’s existing guidelines for the use of loudspeakers into focus. In a verdict delivered in 2005, the apex court had ruled that loudspeakers or public address systems could only be used between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Shirdi Sai Baba temple has two aartis every day, one at dawn which is known as the kakad aarti and the other at 10.30 p.m., called the shezaarti. From Wednesday, in keeping with the SC guidelines, the Temple authorities started performing both the aartis without loudspeakers.

On Thursday, the Jama Masjid Trust in Shirdi submitted written requests to the Tehsildar’s office as well as to the Shirdi police station.

“We shall not use loudspeakers while giving out the morning azaan. However, it is our request that the Sai Baba temple be allowed to use its loudspeakers during the kakad aarti and shezaarti,” the letter, signed by the Masjid’s trustees, stated.