Letter politics: Close on heels of CCG letter, group of former bureaucrats, army officers support Modi govt

Days after a group of retired bureaucrats and judges shot off an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning his silence on “violence against Muslims” in BJP-ruled states, a group of 197 retired bureaucrats, army officers and judges have come out in Modi govt’s support.

Castigating those who have been critical to the present regime as those “who draw attention to themselves as citizens with higher sense of social purpose”, the pro-Modi group, in an open letter, claimed that the reality is opposite to what is being portrayed.

“This is a way for them to release their frustration that public opinion remains solidly behind Prime Minister Modi as recent state elections have shown,” they were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.