Letters to the Editor: AAP’s immaturity doesn’t bode well for Punjab

The rising hate

Can we Indians not celebrate our festivals without showing hatred towards other religions? Is one religion’s greatness relative to some other religion’s abasement, that is, the more we deride other faiths, the greater our faith will look? I can speak on behalf of my own religion, that is Hinduism, and can proudly say that the scope of Hinduism is far broader than the imagination of the bigoted. You can worship any deity you like without any conflict with others who worship some other god/goddess. The hatein the name of religion, therefore, is not only inimical to the spirit of Hinduism, it is also damaging to our national unity and the social fabric. All the right-thinking people must therefore condemn religious bigotry and spread the message of tolerance.

Ashutosh Pant, Haldwani

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)