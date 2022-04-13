Letters to the Editor: BJP’s bullying of scribes

AAP’s ludicrous claim

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that Punjab has been set ‘corruption free’ within 10 days of his party forming the government there would have been amusing were it not for how seriously the absence of probity in public life affects our country’s progress. It is a well-known fact that corruption among government officials is so well entrenched and so institutionalized that the mere launch of a helpline for the public to report instances of bribery as was done in Punjab by CM Bhagwant Mann amounts to the proverbial drop in the ocean. The reporting of some instances of graft at lower levels of governance cannot unveil the big fish operating in the system.

Sonal Anand, Delhi

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)