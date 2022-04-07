Relief to Aakar Patel; Delhi court asks CBI to withdraw lookout circular and apologise for the lapse

It had taken note of the submissions of Patel's counsel Tanvir Ahmad Mir, who argued that the circular was issued without any procedure, and highlighted the fundamental rights of the writer.



There was no question of not cooperating with the probe agency by his client, he said.

CBI LOC caused monetary loss and mental harassment to Aakar Patel, the Delhi court said.

The court order said a "written apology form CBI head ie Director CBI acknowledging lapse on part of his subordinate to the application would go a long way in not only healing wounds of applicant but also upholding trust and confidence of public in premier institution."



Journalist and writer Patel was on his way to the US when he was stopped from leaving the country at the Bengaluru airport on Wednesday citing a lookout circular issued against him by the CBI in connection with an FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. case.