Letters to the Editor: Delhi’s water woes

Repo rate & inflation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week raised the repo rate for the second time in as many months by 50 basis points to 4.90%. Since May the repo rate has been increased by 90 basis points by RBI to rein in inflation which has been hovering over the 6% redline. The common man, who is already feeling the pinch with ever increasing living costs, the new policy decision will make EMIs costlier. But will it ease inflation and help the economy? Many experts have been underlining that India’s problem is not on the supply side but the demand side. Instead of hiking repo rate, the government may well consider lowering indirect taxes, especially the myriad duties on petrol and diesel, the main fuel used in the transport and agriculture sectors. The government may easily recover its revenue losses by restoring the corporate tax to the pre-2019 levels.

Anshuman Dey, Kolkata

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)