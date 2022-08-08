Letters to the Editor: ED’s terror to continue?

ED’s terror to continue

With the Supreme Court refusing to curtail Enforcement Directorate’s discretionary powers-- deemed to be excessive and unconstitutional by the opposition-- the ED’s misuse by the BJP-led central government is set to continue unabated.

That the ED is being exploited as a political tool by this government is evident from various facts. Between 2005- 2014 (UPA rule) the ED conducted 112 searches under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)and attached assets worth Rs 5,346crore.

However, after the Modi government came to power, the number of ED searches rose drastically. Between FY2014-15 and FY 2021-22, the ED conducted 3,010 searches under PMLA and attached assets worth. Rs 99,356 crore, as per government data.

The notable thing is that out of 3,555 cases recorded under PMLA from April 2014 to March 2022, only 23 accused persons/entities have been convicted. The agency or its masters haven’t given any reason for such low conviction rate (less than 1%). -Vikas Sharda, Gurgaon