Letters to the Editor: Hands dirtied by sanitiser

No normalcy in Kashmir

Contrary to claims made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, things are certainly not “normal” in Kashmir as the unabated target killings of innocent civilians have shown. Shah’s armed to the teeth security forces have failed to stop these killings so much so that Kashmiri Pandits have threatened en masse migration from the Valley. Such a gruesome situation has returned for the first time after the early 1990s. Several prominent politicians, intellectuals and even government interlocuters for Kashmir in the past have always maintained that there is no military solution to the Kashmir problem and that the way forward lies in building trust and confidence between New Delhi and Kashmiri masses. But the BJP and Modi government would have none of it. Sympathy and empathy with poor common people are not virtues this government can boast of. If Kashmir belongs to us, then who do the Kashmiris belong to? Are they not within “us”?

Radhika Mishra, Noida

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)