Letters to the Editor: What’s there to celebrate?

A joke

One silver lining in these dark times is some Indians’ sense of humour. There has been a large number of stand up comics and satirists providing some comic relief. This morning itself I noticed a tongue-in-cheek comment on ‘Dig Veda’ and someone cheekily saying that only if the economy is buried under a mosque will the government and the people look for it! Thank God for small mercies.

Sandhya, Lucknow

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)