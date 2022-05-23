Letters: Why do our leaders have jelly in their spine and cannot call for an end to hate speech?

Leaders made of jelly

People look up to leaders for reassurance and hope. Ukraine is a case in point. The country has been devastated by missile attacks and bombs. A substantial part has been occupied by Russia. There is scarcity of food, medicine, electricity and transport. Over five million people have fled the war to seek refuge in rest of Europe. Nobody knows how many have been killed. And yet Ukrainians seem to be rallying round their President Volodymir Zelensky.

Even in the United States, which is almost evenly divided on racism, immigrants, bigotry and gender rights, President Joe Biden, whatever be his popularity, has the courage to say publicly that ‘White supremacists” are a poison, that it is evil and that it has no place in the United States.

In contrast, the Indian Prime Minister and the President, and indeed the honourable cabinet ministers have maintained a heroic silence on the cancer of hatred and communal violence spreading in the country. Is it something to do with our DNA that we seem to lose our voice and indeed our spine? Leaders do not always swim with the tide. They need to swim against the tide as well.

Mridula Sinha, Patna