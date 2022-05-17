Muslim leaders take a step forward to ease unrest situation in Karnataka

The government guidelines will be followed from Tuesday regarding use of loudspeakers. "Why should we give room for controversy? We intend to get distanced from all the controversies," he explained.



During the hijab crisis, there was an opinion that the community disrespected the court's decision and it was also felt that there is no value for the constitution. "However, it was wrongly communicated. We are law abiding. Once made to understood, we will follow. But, it is the government's responsibility to convince, Umar Sharif stated.



Talking about the unrest situation, Umar Sharif noted that seeing the unrest situation in the state is one perspective. The ground reality is different. There is no dispute among common people. The dispute is between organisations. Within religion also, there are no conflicts. In the name of religion conflicts are created.



"The nationalism includes us all. We should all be united in our soil. Our contributions to the country should be brought out. The religion does not want us to fight," he maintained.



The exercise of conveying a message to all mosques to postpone use of loudspeakers for Azaan from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. is taken up seriously. The message has been sent to all. If some are not understanding, they will be convinced, he explained.