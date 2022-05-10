Karnataka loudspeaker row: Hindu bodies continue agitation despite CM Bommai's assurance

Chief Minister Bommai had stated that the ruling BJP government would issue an official order soon to implement the Supreme Court guidelines on the use of loudspeakers. He also assured that he would talk to the officials in this regard and take a call.



"The Supreme Court, Central government and the state government have ordered the use of loudspeakers. The government has decided to follow these orders. He also stated that the guidelines would be implemented in a most cordial manner," Bommai said.