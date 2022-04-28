Letters to the Editor: Kejriwal’s silence is disappointing
The silence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the communal violence in Delhi and later the razing of homes of the poor by authorities is disappointing and shocking
Kejriwal’s silence is disappointing
The silence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the communal violence in Delhi and later the razing of homes of the poor by authorities is disappointing and shocking. He had not spoken on North-East Delhi violence, he did not speak anything meaningful on Jahangirpuri violence. The only thing he said was to urge police to take strict action against stone pelters. There was not a word from him or his partymen on the pistols and the swords and baseball clubs menacingly waved at the Muslims by Bajrang Dal goons who took out the yatra without police permission. Worse, AAP spokesman Raghav Chadda gave dog whistles of “Bangladeshi” and “Rohingya” in the context of the Muslims living there. This is nauseating to say the least. Fine, the Delhi police does not report to the Delhi chief minister and law & order is not his prerogative, but at the end of the day he is an elected representative of the people of Delhi. He is expected to at least speak up in support of the oppressed and the wronged. On this count, Kejriwal has shown that he is no different from other spineless politicians.
Atif A. Kazmi, Delhi
Is it now legal to brandish weapons?
There are heated debates everywhere from TV studios to social media about the propriety of demolishing homes of people as a punishment after a communal clash. The BJP and both its vocal and silent supporters are for this “justice by bulldozer”. One wonders as to why there is no debate about whether it is lawful to brandish weapons in public with the intention of instilling fear in people. In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, Hindu youth were seen carrying country-made pistols and swords during the so-called Shobha yatra. Why is there no debate anywhere on who provided these youth with these weapons? Why is nobody asking the Delhi police officials as to why the police did not arrest the men openly carrying illegal weapons? These questions are being deliberately brushed under the carpet.
Subhojit Dasgupta, Ghaziabad
Loudspeakers’ use must be restricted
Loudspeakers are everywhere, from places of worship to roadside events. These days even the hawkers (pheriwala) are freely using loudspeakers in our city. They start coming from early in the morning and it continues till evening. They have pre-recorded pitch that they play on loudspeaker, adding to the cacophony. Then there are political and religious events happening on the roadside that use loudspeakers at full volume. So much so that even the beggars are using loudspeakers now! They come riding on cycle-rickshaws and a recorded message urges the people to give them alms. The use of loudspeaker must be restricted. The recent instructions by the Uttar Pradesh government are a step in the right direction. Now, the authorities must also look at the menace of hawkers and beggars using loudspeakers.
Waseem Khan, Meerut
(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines