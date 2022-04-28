Letters to the Editor: Kejriwal’s silence is disappointing

Loudspeakers’ use must be restricted

Loudspeakers are everywhere, from places of worship to roadside events. These days even the hawkers (pheriwala) are freely using loudspeakers in our city. They start coming from early in the morning and it continues till evening. They have pre-recorded pitch that they play on loudspeaker, adding to the cacophony. Then there are political and religious events happening on the roadside that use loudspeakers at full volume. So much so that even the beggars are using loudspeakers now! They come riding on cycle-rickshaws and a recorded message urges the people to give them alms. The use of loudspeaker must be restricted. The recent instructions by the Uttar Pradesh government are a step in the right direction. Now, the authorities must also look at the menace of hawkers and beggars using loudspeakers.

Waseem Khan, Meerut

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)