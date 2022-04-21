Muslims in Jahangirpuri call out Kejriwal’s silence on atrocities against community, regret voting for AAP

A Muslim living in the C-Block of Jahangirpuri – where communal clashes broke out on Hanuman Jayanti and where the demolition drive was carried out – said that he and his friends now regret voting for Arvind Kejriwal’s party.

AAP MLA Ajesh Yadav, who was voted in from Jahangirpuri where Hindus and Muslims live together in congested lanes, is now being remembered as an “absconder”. He has reportedly gone to Bihar to help set up the party structure in that state, while Kejriwal was seen campaigning in Bangalore.

“Kejriwal has time for the campaigning but not for us…Why has he not reached out to us,” asked a young man in his mid-twenties.

Recalling times when both the communities – mostly comprising migrants from Bihar and West Bengal – lived peacefully in the area, Ajaz opined that social harmony was far better when the Congress was in power compared to the AAP.

Imran and his friends, who live in Gali number 1 in the area, said Devendra Yadav of the Congress party, who represented the seat from 2008 to 2013 and from 2013 to 2015 was very helpful and a good human being.

“Hum logon ki mati mari gayi thi ki humne AAP ko vote kiya. Kejriwal ka chehra dekhkar vote nahi karna chahiye tha (We voted for AAP because we lost our wisdom. We should not have cast our votes after seeing Kejriwal’s face),” one of them said.

Irshad, who hails from Bihar, lives on the ground floor of a three-story building where the top two floors are occupied by Hindus.

Talking to this reporter near a mandir which escaped the demolition drive yesterday, Irshad said that Hindus and Muslims may be divided by religion but were united by poverty.