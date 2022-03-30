Letters to the Editor: Petrol, diesel on fire again

Hate only hurts

For its short-term electoral gains, a big political party in our country promotes and fans communal hatred in the society. And it is using all mediums from social media platforms to commercial cinema to propagate its spiteful agenda. The movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ is the latest example of this vicious propaganda. Those who know the facts are criticising this film for showing half-truths and even lies. Cinema is a powerful medium. It was used by the Nehruvian-era filmmakers to instil hope in the impoverished, toiling masses and forge fraternity. The net result was the emergence of a strong, united India. But after the rise of this political party to power, whose only USP is communal hate, the cinema is being used to demonise a section of country’s population. In the short term this may suit the divisive forces, but in the long run it will be very, very damaging for the nation. jail.

Abdul Qayyum, Kolkata

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)