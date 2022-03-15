Letters to the Editor: What use is the UNO?

GOVERNANCE NOW, PLEASE

Elections to the five states, including the crucial Uttar Pradesh are over. Over the last two months, our prime minister has been doing events after events and rallies after rallies in UP. The National Herald and others have pointed out that each of PM’s programmes costs a bomb to the exchequer. This is public money that is being splurged on the promotion of a personality and a party. May we humbly request the PM now to give attention to the governance too as the country is staring at tough times ahead on the economic front?

J.S. Randhawa, Mohali

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)