Reported armed convoys in Libya's capital increase concern: UN

Large convoys of armed groups reported in Libya's capital are increasing tensions, a UN spokesman has said.



The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said it follows with concern reports about the mobilisation of forces and movement of large convoys of armed groups in and around Tripoli, Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.



The action has increased tensions.



"The mission stresses once again the importance of preserving calm and stability in the country and calls on all parties to refrain from any action that could lead to armed clashes," Dujarric said.